Insider Selling: Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CFO Sells $178,038.54 in Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) CFO Manish Sarin sold 22,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $178,038.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 748,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,864,027.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sprinklr Trading Down 2.1 %

Sprinklr stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $17.14.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Sprinklr by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Sprinklr by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Sprinklr by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Sprinklr by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

