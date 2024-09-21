Insider Selling: Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) General Counsel Sells $23,200.29 in Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) General Counsel Jacob Scott sold 2,963 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $23,200.29. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 355,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,137.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sprinklr Trading Down 2.1 %

CXM opened at $7.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $17.14.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth about $866,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Sprinklr by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. 272 Capital LP bought a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at about $2,352,000. Solel Partners LP raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 3,692,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CXM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

