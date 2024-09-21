Insider Selling: Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director Sells $16,464.00 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) Director Michelle K. Lee sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $16,464.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Unity Software Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE U opened at $20.81 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $43.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average is $20.10.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $449.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 2,429.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 163.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.46.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

