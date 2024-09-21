Insider Selling: Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) CEO Sells $122,652.09 in Stock

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 123,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total transaction of $122,652.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,549,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,453,854.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Village Farms International Price Performance
Shares of Village Farms International stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $1.62.
Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $92.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.32 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Village Farms International
Village Farms International Company Profile
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications; and produces power.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Village Farms International
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Analysts Predict 85% Upside for Wave Life Sciences After Rate Cut
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- FedEx Stock Dips: Another Reason to Fear Recession Is Near
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- The Half-Penny Revolution: Will SEC’s Reform Benefit Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.