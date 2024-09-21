Insider Selling: Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) CEO Sells $122,652.09 in Stock

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 123,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total transaction of $122,652.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,549,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,453,854.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Village Farms International stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $1.62.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $92.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.32 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Village Farms International by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 41,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 182.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40,811 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the second quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in Village Farms International by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 455,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 85,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications; and produces power.

