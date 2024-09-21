Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Given Buy Rating at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LUNR. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Intuitive Machines in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Machines currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.60.

NASDAQ LUNR opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.93. Intuitive Machines has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $13.25.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $41.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Machines will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 570,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $3,469,886.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,551,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,593,764.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 570,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $3,469,886.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,551,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,593,764.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Vontur sold 10,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $57,328.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,039,827 shares of company stock valued at $20,042,765 over the last three months. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

