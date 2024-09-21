Investors Buy High Volume of Sangamo Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 11,512 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 460% compared to the average daily volume of 2,054 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 23,650 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 56.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 576,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 207,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SGMO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, July 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.67.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SGMO opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $199.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.23. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $1.48.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 273.25% and a negative net margin of 2,033.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.