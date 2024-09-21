Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Initiates Stock Buyback Plan

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 19th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 14.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Iridium Communications Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $29.22 on Friday. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 139.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.51.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $201.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Iridium Communications will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

IRDM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BWS Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

