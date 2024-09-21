Jeffrey C. Tweedy Sells 1,200 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,172. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ ASO opened at $60.34 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $75.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 7.98%. Academy Sports and Outdoors's revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.73%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.86.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,014.0% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 213,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after buying an additional 194,373 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,010,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,725,000 after purchasing an additional 172,783 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $1,021,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,089,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,878,000 after purchasing an additional 559,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 16,970 shares during the period.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

