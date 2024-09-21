John Osmond Sells 2,628 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Stock

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $105,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $39.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.26. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $26.78 and a 12 month high of $43.37.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.67). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.14%.

KRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 67.5% during the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,322.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2,510.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

