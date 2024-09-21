JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Price Target to GBX 510

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 505 ($6.67) to GBX 510 ($6.74) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Phoenix Group Price Performance

PHNX stock opened at GBX 549 ($7.25) on Wednesday. Phoenix Group has a 1 year low of GBX 436.40 ($5.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 581.22 ($7.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.72, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3,921.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 549.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 523.66.

Phoenix Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 26.65 ($0.35) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37,857.14%.

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through five segments: Retirement Solutions, Pensions & Savings, With-Profits, SunLife & Protection, and Europe & Other. It provides a range of savings and retirement income products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

