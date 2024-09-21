Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Declares GBX 29.70 Dividend

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 29.70 ($0.39) per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Judges Scientific Stock Performance

LON JDG opened at £101 ($133.42) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £670.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5,315.79, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of £104.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of £107.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.06. Judges Scientific has a 12-month low of GBX 7,300 ($96.43) and a 12-month high of £122.50 ($161.82).

Get Judges Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Judges Scientific

In other news, insider Bradley Leonard Ormsby bought 4 shares of Judges Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of £110 ($145.31) per share, for a total transaction of £440 ($581.24). Company insiders own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £124 ($163.80) price objective on shares of Judges Scientific in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Judges Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a £122.30 ($161.56) price target for the company. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a report on Thursday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Judges Scientific

About Judges Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centres; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Judges Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judges Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.