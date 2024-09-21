Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Declares GBX 29.70 Dividend

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 29.70 ($0.39) per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON JDG opened at £101 ($133.42) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £670.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5,315.79, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of £104.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of £107.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.06. Judges Scientific has a 12-month low of GBX 7,300 ($96.43) and a 12-month high of £122.50 ($161.82).
In other news, insider Bradley Leonard Ormsby bought 4 shares of Judges Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of £110 ($145.31) per share, for a total transaction of £440 ($581.24). Company insiders own 21.88% of the company’s stock.
Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centres; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.
