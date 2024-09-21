Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) PT Lowered to GBX 1,185 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,235 ($16.31) to GBX 1,185 ($15.65) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
KNOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,415 ($18.69) price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Monday, September 2nd.
View Our Latest Research Report on Kainos Group
Kainos Group Price Performance
Kainos Group Company Profile
Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kainos Group
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Analysts Predict 85% Upside for Wave Life Sciences After Rate Cut
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- FedEx Stock Dips: Another Reason to Fear Recession Is Near
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- The Half-Penny Revolution: Will SEC’s Reform Benefit Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.