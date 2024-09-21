Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) PT Lowered to GBX 1,185 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,235 ($16.31) to GBX 1,185 ($15.65) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KNOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,415 ($18.69) price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Monday, September 2nd.

KNOS opened at GBX 886 ($11.70) on Tuesday. Kainos Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 822 ($10.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,288 ($17.01). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,021.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,043.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of £1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,271.79, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

