Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (KYN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on October 7th

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 90.5% per year over the last three years.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE KYN opened at $11.12 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $7.87 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13.
About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund
Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
