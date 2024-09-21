KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) PT Raised to $14.00

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.14.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Price Performance

NYSE KREF opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 392.62, a current ratio of 392.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $14.12. The company has a market capitalization of $873.36 million, a PE ratio of -27.39 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average is $10.23.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.87). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 88,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 128,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 31.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 356,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 84,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.