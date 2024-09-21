Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($2.79) Per Share

Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Korro Bio in a research note issued on Monday, September 16th. William Blair analyst M. Minter forecasts that the company will earn ($2.79) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Korro Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($10.29) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Korro Bio’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.89) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($10.56) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($2.95) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($2.99) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($3.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($3.09) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($12.07) EPS.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.04).

KRRO has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Korro Bio in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KRRO opened at $36.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.22. Korro Bio has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $97.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korro Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,648,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Korro Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,352,000. 72 Investment Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Korro Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,269,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Korro Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,185,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Korro Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $649,000. 13.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

