Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Sells $77,490.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $77,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 272,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,034,699.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.09 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.13. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $300.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on KTOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KTOS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,177,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,972,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,580 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 108.7% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,499 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,198,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.2% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,374,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,396,000 after buying an additional 511,538 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.