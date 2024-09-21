Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LARK opened at $20.78 on Thursday. Landmark Bancorp has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $21.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.58.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 9.20%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $338,000. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

