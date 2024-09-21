Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Landmark Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ LARK opened at $20.78 on Thursday. Landmark Bancorp has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $21.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.58.
Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 9.20%.
Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.
