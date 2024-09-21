Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.100-4.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Lennar also updated its Q4 guidance to $4.10-4.25 EPS.

Shares of LEN opened at $182.48 on Friday. Lennar has a 1 year low of $102.90 and a 1 year high of $193.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 4.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.96.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.28. Lennar had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

LEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lennar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a $164.00 target price (down previously from $174.00) on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lennar from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.61.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

