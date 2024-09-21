LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush raised LGI Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 12,046 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $532,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $118.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.89 and its 200 day moving average is $101.70. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 12.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $84.00 and a 1 year high of $136.89.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.24. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $602.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

