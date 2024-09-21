LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $8.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

LightPath Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LPTH traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.26. 116,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,562. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $48.90 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.35. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $1.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

