Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Shares Up 8.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) was up 8.4% on Thursday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $80.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Longboard Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $31.84 and last traded at $31.77. Approximately 246,652 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 855,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.31.
LBPH has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.11.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $216,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.24.
Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.
