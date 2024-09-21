Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ MRIN opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.36. Marin Software has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.53.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 68.18% and a negative net margin of 86.85%. The company had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

