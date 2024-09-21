Michael R. Wittmeyer Sells 25,841 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 25,841 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $1,146,048.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 292,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,973,927.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $43.05 on Friday. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $47.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.05. The company has a market cap of $983.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on AMRK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A-Mark Precious Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Institutional Trading of A-Mark Precious Metals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,178,000 after acquiring an additional 106,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,038,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,681,000 after buying an additional 67,452 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 424,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,828,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 201,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after buying an additional 51,531 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

