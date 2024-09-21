Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.95.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $175,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $77.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.53. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.454 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.16%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

