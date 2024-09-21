MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.38 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

MillerKnoll Stock Down 14.5 %

Shares of MillerKnoll stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. MillerKnoll has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $31.73.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

