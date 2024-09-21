MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.51-0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $950-990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $948.13 million. MillerKnoll also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.200-2.200 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MillerKnoll from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd.

MillerKnoll Trading Down 14.5 %

Shares of MillerKnoll stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. MillerKnoll has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $31.73. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.38 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MillerKnoll will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

