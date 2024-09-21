MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.38 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

Shares of MLKN stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.47. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18. MillerKnoll has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $31.73.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Featured Stories

