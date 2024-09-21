Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells $645,483.52 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total value of $645,483.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,141,737.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,583 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total transaction of $663,874.53.

On Monday, July 29th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,084 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $419,712.68.

On Monday, July 22nd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,638 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $277,412.08.

On Monday, July 15th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,496 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total value of $613,683.36.

On Monday, July 1st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 37,500 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $4,053,750.00.

Natera Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $127.78 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $132.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.14. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.96 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.39. Natera had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $413.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.97) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 3.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Natera by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTRA. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Natera from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.07.

About Natera

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Stories

