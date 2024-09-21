Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$68.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on NGT. Scotiabank raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. BNP Paribas raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Argus raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Get Newmont alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Newmont

Newmont Price Performance

TSE NGT opened at C$73.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$68.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$59.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$84.88 billion, a PE ratio of -19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.51. Newmont has a 12-month low of C$39.96 and a 12-month high of C$74.47.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.79 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 7.0902978 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.342 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.10%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.