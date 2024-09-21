NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Director Acquires $11,380.00 in Stock

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) Director Gregory L. Zink purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $11,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,353.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NewtekOne Stock Down 1.0 %

NewtekOne stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $288.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.30. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.33.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $81.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.68 million. NewtekOne had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

NewtekOne Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. NewtekOne’s payout ratio is 49.03%.

Separately, B. Riley downgraded NewtekOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewtekOne

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in NewtekOne by 2.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 47,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of NewtekOne by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewtekOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NewtekOne during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NewtekOne by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

About NewtekOne

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

Further Reading

