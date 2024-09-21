Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) SVP Sells $1,484,850.00 in Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $1,484,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,283.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 1.2 %

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $98.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.41 and its 200 day moving average is $86.11. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $104.98.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $578.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

