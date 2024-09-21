Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 441.18% from the company’s current price.

Oncolytics Biotech Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ONCY opened at $0.92 on Thursday. Oncolytics Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. ( NASDAQ:ONCY Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 51,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Oncolytics Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

