Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 441.18% from the company’s current price.
Oncolytics Biotech Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ ONCY opened at $0.92 on Thursday. Oncolytics Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04.
Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncolytics Biotech
Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile
Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Oncolytics Biotech
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Analysts Predict 85% Upside for Wave Life Sciences After Rate Cut
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- FedEx Stock Dips: Another Reason to Fear Recession Is Near
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- The Half-Penny Revolution: Will SEC’s Reform Benefit Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.