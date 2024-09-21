OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OUT. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Shares of OUTFRONT Media stock opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.46. OUTFRONT Media has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.94.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.60. OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $477.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OUTFRONT Media will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the fourth quarter valued at $2,370,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,842,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,733,000 after acquiring an additional 419,706 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in OUTFRONT Media during the 1st quarter worth about $944,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 375,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 128,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 216.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 479,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 327,584 shares during the period.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

