Paul Seavey Sells 31,988 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Stock

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) CFO Paul Seavey sold 31,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $2,393,662.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,109,486.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $71.81 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.05.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.23). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.4775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.50 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Equity LifeStyle Properties

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 167.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 36.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.