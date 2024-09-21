PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CFO Eric Ryan Shander Sells 2,977 Shares

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 2,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $67,696.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,608,718.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Eric Ryan Shander also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 18th, Eric Ryan Shander sold 4,800 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $109,296.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Eric Ryan Shander sold 29,200 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $657,292.00.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Eric Ryan Shander sold 30,914 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $695,874.14.

On Thursday, June 27th, Eric Ryan Shander sold 9,789 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $219,077.82.

Shares of PWSC opened at $22.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -94.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.27. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $25.16.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $191.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PWSC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Baird R W downgraded PowerSchool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.80 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.80 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.02.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWSC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PowerSchool by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,511,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,169 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the second quarter valued at $22,547,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,508,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,414,000 after acquiring an additional 935,648 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 2nd quarter worth $15,882,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,946,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,018,000 after acquiring an additional 597,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

