Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Issued By Zacks Research

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for CMS Energy in a report issued on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for CMS Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share.

CMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

CMS stock opened at $69.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $70.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.25.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 9.6% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 6.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

