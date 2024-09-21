Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Issued By B. Riley

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for RF Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 17th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now expects that the electronics maker will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for RF Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on RF Industries in a report on Sunday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

RF Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of RFIL stock opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.99. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $4.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RF Industries stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,296 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.15% of RF Industries worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

