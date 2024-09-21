Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Raised to Strong-Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7,400.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Reckitt Benckiser Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $15.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.34.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.1915 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

