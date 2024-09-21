Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.14), Zacks reports.

Rezolute Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RZLT opened at $5.08 on Friday. Rezolute has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $6.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Rezolute alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on RZLT. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a report on Monday, September 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Rezolute in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Rezolute from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.57.

Rezolute Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.