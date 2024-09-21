Richard William Scalzo Sells 1,390 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $48,024.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,524.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DYN opened at $36.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.07. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $47.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.55.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DYN. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,666,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 47.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,440,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,629 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 23,512.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,675,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,910 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 24.6% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,517,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,095,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 10.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,215,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,881,000 after purchasing an additional 114,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com lowered Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $41.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

