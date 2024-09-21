Richard William Scalzo Sells 1,390 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $48,024.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,524.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Dyne Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DYN opened at $36.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.07. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $47.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.55.
Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com lowered Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $41.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.
About Dyne Therapeutics
Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.
