Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Announces $0.59 Quarterly Dividend

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Saul Centers has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.3% per year over the last three years. Saul Centers has a dividend payout ratio of 173.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Saul Centers to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.8%.

Saul Centers Trading Down 1.4 %

BFS stock opened at $40.11 on Friday. Saul Centers has a 52 week low of $33.56 and a 52 week high of $41.63. The company has a market capitalization of $961.92 million, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Saul Centers ( NYSE:BFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $66.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.54 million. Saul Centers had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 20.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saul Centers will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on Saul Centers from $43.50 to $45.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

