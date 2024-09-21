Scotiabank Raises Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target to C$55.75

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$54.25 to C$55.75 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$57.81.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT
Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Stock Up 1.6 %
About Canadian Apartment Properties REIT
CAPREIT is Canada’s largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,300 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Apartment Properties REIT
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Analysts Predict 85% Upside for Wave Life Sciences After Rate Cut
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- FedEx Stock Dips: Another Reason to Fear Recession Is Near
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- The Half-Penny Revolution: Will SEC’s Reform Benefit Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.