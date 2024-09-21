Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Smiths News (LON:SNWS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 95 ($1.25) price objective on the stock.
Smiths News Price Performance
LON SNWS opened at GBX 57.60 ($0.76) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 56.32. The company has a market capitalization of £136.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 640.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.83. Smiths News has a 12 month low of GBX 40.10 ($0.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 67.80 ($0.90).
About Smiths News
