Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Smiths News (LON:SNWS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 95 ($1.25) price objective on the stock.

LON SNWS opened at GBX 57.60 ($0.76) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 56.32. The company has a market capitalization of £136.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 640.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.83. Smiths News has a 12 month low of GBX 40.10 ($0.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 67.80 ($0.90).

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distributing of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Smiths News Core, Dawson Media Direct, Instore, and Other businesses segments. The company supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points.

