Spiros Maliagros Sells 5,769 Shares of AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Stock

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) insider Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of AlTi Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $25,787.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 405,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,096.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Spiros Maliagros also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Spiros Maliagros sold 5,612 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $22,672.48.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $24,518.25.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $23,306.76.

On Friday, August 16th, Spiros Maliagros sold 2,464 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $10,028.48.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Spiros Maliagros sold 468 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $1,872.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Spiros Maliagros sold 200 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $800.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Spiros Maliagros sold 2,000 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $8,060.00.

On Thursday, July 25th, Spiros Maliagros sold 1,800 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $9,018.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $28,037.34.

On Monday, July 15th, Spiros Maliagros sold 1,779 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $8,895.00.

AlTi Global Stock Performance

Shares of ALTI opened at $4.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. AlTi Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $9.22. The stock has a market cap of $538.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of AlTi Global

AlTi Global ( NASDAQ:ALTI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). AlTi Global had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. The firm had revenue of $49.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 million. On average, analysts expect that AlTi Global, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AlTi Global by 213.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after buying an additional 1,085,308 shares in the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. raised its holdings in AlTi Global by 1.5% during the second quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 772,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 11,216 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AlTi Global by 89.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 50,379 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of AlTi Global by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AlTi Global during the second quarter worth about $214,000. 3.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AlTi Global

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

