Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) CEO Sells $6,726,282.06 in Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Casalena sold 145,182 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $6,726,282.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,349,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,511,354.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Anthony Casalena sold 38,466 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,740,971.16.

On Thursday, August 8th, Anthony Casalena sold 68,659 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $3,033,354.62.

On Monday, July 15th, Anthony Casalena sold 59,882 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $2,621,633.96.

On Monday, July 1st, Anthony Casalena sold 60,012 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $2,611,722.24.

SQSP stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. Squarespace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.70 and a 12-month high of $46.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.82 and its 200 day moving average is $41.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -928.00, a PEG ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.62.

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Squarespace’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Squarespace by 3.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Squarespace by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Squarespace by 13.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SQSP shares. Mizuho lowered Squarespace from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Squarespace from $44.00 to $46.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Squarespace from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Squarespace currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.14.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

