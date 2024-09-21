Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE:FXI)

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE:FXI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 161,196 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 43% compared to the average volume of 112,908 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,969,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 87,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 15,465 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 17,617 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 439.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,562,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,567,000 after buying an additional 5,347,265 shares during the period.

Shares of FXI stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.92. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $29.53.

