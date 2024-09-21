StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Westwater Resources Stock Performance

Shares of WWR opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. Westwater Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $0.88. The firm has a market cap of $31.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.49.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Westwater Resources

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama.

