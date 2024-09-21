StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GEE Group (NYSE:JOB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
GEE Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:JOB opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. GEE Group has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $0.61. The firm has a market cap of $28.28 million, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.32.
GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. GEE Group had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter.
GEE Group Company Profile
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
