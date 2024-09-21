StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GEE Group (NYSE:JOB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JOB opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. GEE Group has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $0.61. The firm has a market cap of $28.28 million, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.32.

Get GEE Group alerts:

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. GEE Group had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of GEE Group

GEE Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOB. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of GEE Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 487,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 43,053 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP lifted its holdings in GEE Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 9,499,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 150,873 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in GEE Group by 17.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 176,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GEE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,843,000. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.