StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

VolitionRx Stock Performance

NYSE VNRX opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.12. VolitionRx has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.72.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34 million. As a group, analysts forecast that VolitionRx will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at VolitionRx

In other VolitionRx news, Director Guy Archibald Innes acquired 150,000 shares of VolitionRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 406,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,477.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VolitionRx Company Profile

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

