StockNews.com Lowers Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
BHR opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $216.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.74. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.86%.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
