StockNews.com Lowers Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

BHR opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $216.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.74. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 9,091 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,212 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 18.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 158,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 25,119 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

